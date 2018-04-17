 GOtv boxing winner targets world title - The Punch — Nigeria Today
GOtv boxing winner targets world title – The Punch

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Sports


GOtv boxing winner targets world title
Waidi 'Skoro' Usman, the new African Boxing Union featherweight champion, says he will be glad to take a shot at the world title if the opportunity comes, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. Skoro outpunched Michael 'Shaka' Nyawade of Kenya through a
