Gov Bello Fine, Not Hospitalised– Kogi Govt — Nigeria Today

 Gov Bello Fine, Not Hospitalised– Kogi Govt
Gov Bello Fine, Not Hospitalised– Kogi Govt

Posted on Apr 4, 2018

Kogi State government yesterday debunked claims in certain quarters that the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is incapacitated and has been hospitalised. A statement signed by director general of media and publicity to the governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, noted that Governor Bello only fell off while alighting from his official car on Friday, March 30, […]

