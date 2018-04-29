Gov. Bello wasted over N5bn on Dino Melaye’s failed recall – PDP alleges — Nigeria Today

Gov. Bello wasted over N5bn on Dino Melaye’s failed recall – PDP alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has allegedly accused the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of wasting over N5 billion public fund on his failed plot to recall the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district of the State, Dino Melaye. The party, which described Governor Yahaya Bello as, “heartless” lamented that the over […]

Gov. Bello wasted over N5bn on Dino Melaye’s failed recall – PDP alleges

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

