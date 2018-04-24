 Gov. Fayose's Brother Leaves PDP For ADP - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Gov. Fayose’s Brother Leaves PDP For ADP – Concise News

Gov. Fayose's Brother Leaves PDP For ADP
Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose's half brother, Olanipekun Oluwayose, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Action Democratic Party (ADP). Oluwayose joined the ADP in his hometown, Afao-Ekiti, when the party's governorship aspirant
