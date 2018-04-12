Gov. Ishaku backs Danjuma’s call, reveals what soldiers are doing to Taraba people — Nigeria Today

Gov. Ishaku backs Danjuma’s call, reveals what soldiers are doing to Taraba people
Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Thursday backed the recent statement by a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Theophilus Danjuma. Danjuma had accused the army of colluding with armed bandits and called on Nigerians to device means of self defense. The Governor spoke when he hosted the Probe Panel set up by the […]
