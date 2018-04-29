Gov Ishaku To Build Multi-billion Naira Govt House In Taraba — Nigeria Today

Gov Ishaku To Build Multi-billion Naira Govt House In Taraba

Taraba State governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku has promised to commence the construction of a multi billion naira befitting new Government House for the state. Ishaku disclosed this yesterday in Jalingo after inspecting the proposed site of the new Government House project. He explained that he felt that the state needed a befitting Government House […]

The post Gov Ishaku To Build Multi-billion Naira Govt House In Taraba appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

