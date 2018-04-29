 Gov. Obaseki allowed a boy hit my head because I called for Buhari’s impeachment – Sen. Urhoghide — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gov. Obaseki allowed a boy hit my head because I called for Buhari’s impeachment – Sen. Urhoghide

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator representing Edo South in the National Assembly, Matthew Urhoghide, yesterday revealed what happened to him after he moved the motion for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment. The Senator who said he has no regrets for moving the motion, alleged that the Chief of Staff to Governor Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, mobilized thugs tojustassault him at the […]

Gov. Obaseki allowed a boy hit my head because I called for Buhari’s impeachment – Sen. Urhoghide

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.