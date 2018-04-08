 Gov Okowa assures Delta HOSTCOM of support - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Gov Okowa assures Delta HOSTCOM of support – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 8, 2018


Gov Okowa assures Delta HOSTCOM of support
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State,a has reassured the state chapter of Host Communities of Nigeria ( HOSTCOM) of adequate support to ensure lasting peace and development to the oil producing communities and areas in the state. •Okowa. Governor
