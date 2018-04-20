 Gov Okowa Performs Groundbreaking For 400MW Power Plant — Nigeria Today
Gov Okowa Performs Groundbreaking For 400MW Power Plant

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a 400 megawatts combined cycle power plant at Ekrokpe/Ekrejegbe, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state. The governorm while performing the function said that the state would soon become a hub for investors in the gas sector. “We are glad as a […]

