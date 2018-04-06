 Gov Okowa reacts to looters list released by Buhari govt — Nigeria Today
Gov Okowa reacts to looters list released by Buhari govt

Apr 6, 2018

Governor feanyi Okowa of Delta has urged the Buhari government to include names of present and previous political office holders, irrespective of political parties, who looted public funds, in the looters’ list. Okowa made the call at the inauguration of Episcopal House, Chapel of Resurrection Conference Hall and other residential blocks of the Anglican Communion, […]

