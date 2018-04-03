 GOV POLL: Crisis hits Ekiti PDP, as aspirants, Senator dump party for SDP - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

GOV POLL: Crisis hits Ekiti PDP, as aspirants, Senator dump party for SDP – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

GOV POLL: Crisis hits Ekiti PDP, as aspirants, Senator dump party for SDP
Vanguard
ADO-EKITI—CRISIS, yesterday, rocked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State as some aggrieved aspirants and a serving Senator decamped to the Social Democratic party, SDP. This was as the Advance People Democratic Party, APDA, in the state
PDP senator, former deputy governor, others set to defect to SDPThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.