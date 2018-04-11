Gov Rewards Best African Badminton Player - The Tide — Nigeria Today

Gov Rewards Best African Badminton Player – The Tide
Gov Rewards Best African Badminton Player
Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun has rewarded the best African Badminton player, Miss Dorcas Adesokan with a cash prize of N5 million for her outstanding performance in the game. Presenting the cheque yesterday in Abeokuta, the governor,represented …
Amosun Rewards Badminton Player With N5M
