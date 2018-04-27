 Gov. Tambuwal's spokesman, Imam Imam, is dead - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Gov. Tambuwal’s spokesman, Imam Imam, is dead – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Apr 27, 2018


Gov. Tambuwal's spokesman, Imam Imam, is dead
Imam Imam, the spokesman for Sokoto State governor is dead. He was 41. Mr Imam died after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital in the early hours of Friday. He died at the Nizamieye Turkish Hospital in Abuja over complications of pneumonia. Mr Imam
