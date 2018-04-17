Gov Umahi does not deserve 2nd term – Aspirant — Nigeria Today

Gov Umahi does not deserve 2nd term – Aspirant

GOVERNORSHIP aspirant on

the platform of All Progressive

Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State, Dr.

Chris Adol-Awam has tar-brushed

all the supposed achievements

of governor of Ebony State, Chief

Dave Umahi saying that he,

Umahi, does not deserve second

term in office.

Awam, who declared his

ambition to take over from Umahi

in 2019, told journalists in Enugu

that he has come to liberate his

people from the governor’s

bondage.

The governorship hopeful who

disclosed how Ebonyi people were

dying of heavy taxation under

Umahi’s administration, which

has no regard for opposition, said

that his priority as a governor will

be to build industries in the state

as one of the measures to tackle

the high rate of unemployment

affecting the state.

Dr. Adol-Awam, who was also

the governorship candidate of the

Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN,

in Ebonyi State during the 2011 election, said that his government

would equally ensure that

agriculture, for which Ebonyi State

and her people are known, would

be taken to a higher mechanised

level.

The former state chairman of the

Association of Local Governments

of Nigeria, ALGON, in Ebonyi

said that it was wrong of the

state governor, David Umahi to

claim that his administration was

responsible for bringing the name

of the state on the world map of

agriculture, insisting that, “our

dear state, Ebonyi has always

been known for agriculture even

before Umahi joined politics.” He

remarked:

“The government of Umahi is

a threat to Ebonyi. He has done

nothing to be reelected.

“He was not the person that

pushed Ebonyi people into

farming; Ebonyi people have

always been known for farming.”

He said; “The unemployment

rate is worse in Ebonyi. I have in

mind to industrialise the state

and give the youths employment.

It is regrettable that university

graduates in Ebonyi state are being used as mere political thugs rather

than being given job opportunities

to ensure their bright future in this

21st century.”

He condemned what he

regarded as the reign of impunity

which he alleged exists in the

state since the emergence of the

current administration, and urged

the Ebonyi people to be bold and

courageous in ensuring that the

present Peoples Democratic Party,

PDP, government is voted out of

power in 2019.

“Let them be resolute; let them

be determined; it is only fear and

intimidation that can destroy them

forever. I want them to obtain their

Permanent Voters Cards, PVC,

with which they have to perform

the magic of removing the PDP

and Umahi from office next year,”

he said.

Adol-Awam criticised Umahi’s

alleged use of intimidation as a

style of governance even though

Nigeria is operating a democratic

system of government. “Can

you imagine Governor Umahi

threatening that he would crush

and grind any opposition in

Ebonyi State?”

