Gov Umahi does not deserve 2nd term – Aspirant — Nigeria Today

Gov Umahi does not deserve 2nd term – Aspirant
GOVERNORSHIP aspirant on
the platform of All Progressive
Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State, Dr.
Chris Adol-Awam has tar-brushed
all the supposed achievements
of governor of Ebony State, Chief
Dave Umahi saying that he,
Umahi, does not deserve second
term in office.
Awam, who declared his
ambition to take over from Umahi
in 2019, told journalists in Enugu
that he has come to liberate his
people from the governor’s
bondage.
The governorship hopeful who
disclosed how Ebonyi people were
dying of heavy taxation under
Umahi’s administration, which
has no regard for opposition, said
that his priority as a governor will
be to build industries in the state
as one of the measures to tackle
the high rate of unemployment
affecting the state.
Dr. Adol-Awam, who was also
the governorship candidate of the
Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN,
in Ebonyi State during the 2011 election, said that his government
would equally ensure that
agriculture, for which Ebonyi State
and her people are known, would
be taken to a higher mechanised
level.
The former state chairman of the
Association of Local Governments
of Nigeria, ALGON, in Ebonyi
said that it was wrong of the
state governor, David Umahi to
claim that his administration was
responsible for bringing the name
of the state on the world map of
agriculture, insisting that, “our
dear state, Ebonyi has always
been known for agriculture even
before Umahi joined politics.” He
remarked:
“The government of Umahi is
a threat to Ebonyi. He has done
nothing to be reelected.
“He was not the person that
pushed Ebonyi people into
farming; Ebonyi people have
always been known for farming.”
He said; “The unemployment
rate is worse in Ebonyi. I have in
mind to industrialise the state
and give the youths employment.
It is regrettable that university
graduates in Ebonyi state are being used as mere political thugs rather
than being given job opportunities
to ensure their bright future in this
21st century.”
He condemned what he
regarded as the reign of impunity
which he alleged exists in the
state since the emergence of the
current administration, and urged
the Ebonyi people to be bold and
courageous in ensuring that the
present Peoples Democratic Party,
PDP, government is voted out of
power in 2019.
“Let them be resolute; let them
be determined; it is only fear and
intimidation that can destroy them
forever. I want them to obtain their
Permanent Voters Cards, PVC,
with which they have to perform
the magic of removing the PDP
and Umahi from office next year,”
he said.
Adol-Awam criticised Umahi’s
alleged use of intimidation as a
style of governance even though
Nigeria is operating a democratic
system of government. “Can
you imagine Governor Umahi
threatening that he would crush
and grind any opposition in
Ebonyi State?”
