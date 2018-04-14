Government charges artisans on commitment, dedication — Nigeria Today

Government charges artisans on commitment, dedication

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called for more cooperation and dedication from members of the state Artisans Congress with a view to promoting the Association’s good image.

Governor Ahmed, who was represented by his special assistant on Artisans Related Matters, Olawale Kazeem Olanipekun, at the congress meeting, called on members of the Congress to always reciprocate the state government’s gesture of providing enabling environment for its operations.

He assured the executive and heads of each union within the Congress that the planned empowerment by the state government was to further assist in improving the welfare of members.

The governor, however, urged members to submit their empowerment forms not later than Wednesday, April 18 , for easy collation, as he emphasised that getting a site for the Kwara Artisans Congress was realisable if all hands were on deck.

Explaining further, he said the empowerment form was to ensure unbiased and transparency as much as possible for the benefit of members, and ensure better future for Kwarans.

He noted that it was only through sincere commitment and dedication that the anticipated success could be achieved.

The governor further assured the Kwara Artisans that their welfare was paramount to the state government, calling for a strong synergy between the state government and members of Kwara Artisans for maximum benefit.

He also urged members to embrace peace, unity and harmonious working relationship with one another.

In his address, the president of Artisans Congress, Sa’ad Alawaye, appreciated the state government for its unflinching support for the Congress.

He urged members of the Congress to pay their taxes promptly as agreed with government and pleaded for more cooperation and understanding in order to move the Association to greater heights.

