Government defends move to hire Cuban doctors - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today

Government defends move to hire Cuban doctors – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Government defends move to hire Cuban doctors
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
The government has rubbished reports casting aspersions on the expertise of doctors sourced from Cuba terming them speculative. Statehouse Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita insists that the 100 doctors who will soon arrive in the country are specialists in …
'Kenya doing badly': Government defends importation of Cuban doctors
Govt defends decision to hire Cuban doctors
State House explains why Kenya must import doctors from Cuba amid cries from local doctors
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!