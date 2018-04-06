 Government Worried About Low Number Of Candidates For Common Entrance Exam – Minister Of Education — Nigeria Today
Government Worried About Low Number Of Candidates For Common Entrance Exam – Minister Of Education

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Education, News

Adamu Adamu the Minister of Education, on Wednesday stated that the Federal Government was worried about the low number of candidates seeking admission into its 104 colleges across the country, who registered for the 2018 National Common Entrance Examination. The minister, in a statement released in Abuja by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, […]

