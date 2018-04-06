Government Worried About Low Number Of Candidates For Common Entrance Exam – Minister Of Education — Nigeria Today

Government Worried About Low Number Of Candidates For Common Entrance Exam – Minister Of Education

Adamu Adamu the Minister of Education, on Wednesday stated that the Federal Government was worried about the low number of candidates seeking admission into its 104 colleges across the country, who registered for the 2018 National Common Entrance Examination. The minister, in a statement released in Abuja by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, […]

The post Government Worried About Low Number Of Candidates For Common Entrance Exam – Minister Of Education appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

