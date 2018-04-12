Governor Ambode inspects various projects in Lagos (SEE PHOTOS) — Nigeria Today

Governor Ambode inspects various projects in Lagos (SEE PHOTOS)
The governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode today inspected various projects across the states. See photos;
The ongoing construction of a Jetty in Ilaje, Bariga, being inspected by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle); Commissioner for Works & Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya (right); his counterpart for Transportation, Mr. Ladi Lawason (left) during the Governor’s inspection of the ongoing construction of the Oshodi-International Airport Road, on Thursday, April 12, 2018
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd right), being welcomed by father of Vice-President’s wife, Elder Olutayo Soyode (2nd left); Division Police Officer, Sabo Police Station, SP, Mary Ubangha (right) and others during the Governor’s inspection of the ongoing construction of Lagos State Model College, Sabo, Yaba, on Thursday, April 12, 2018
