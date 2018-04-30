 Governor Bello Breaks Silence Over Dino Melaye’s Ordeal (Video) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Governor Bello Breaks Silence Over Dino Melaye’s Ordeal (Video)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has reacted to the travails of Senator Dino Melaye in the hands of security operatives. Speaking in an interview, Bello revealed that he learnt about the incident from the media and added that the “law enforcement agencies are carrying out their lawful duties.” Bello said, “I read it […]

The post Governor Bello Breaks Silence Over Dino Melaye’s Ordeal (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.