Governor Emmanuel’s aide, Ibanga Etang dumps PDP for APC — Nigeria Today

Governor Emmanuel’s aide, Ibanga Etang dumps PDP for APC
Mr. Ibanga Etang, an aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC). Etang, a former Chairman of Esit Eket Local Government, on April 9, resigned as Special Assistant to the Governor on Projects and formally registered with the APC at his Etebi Ward 7, along with over […]
