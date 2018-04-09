Governor Ugwuanyi an efficient manager of resources – Enugu lawmaker, Chinedu Nwamba — Nigeria Today

Governor Ugwuanyi an efficient manager of resources – Enugu lawmaker, Chinedu Nwamba

A member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Christian Nwamba, weekend, gave kudos to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the State over “his transparency and due process” in governance. Nwamba is representing the people of Nsukka East constituency and is the Chairman of the House committee on Public Accounts and anti-corruption. The lawaker, […]

