Governors, senators in war of words on funds scrutiny - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Governors, senators in war of words on funds scrutiny
Daily Nation
Senators and governors traded accusations over scrutinising of county chiefs management of devolved units funds. Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen ignited the debate at the start of the devolution conference when he asked governors to promote …
Mandago tells off MCAs over county budget
Murkomen attacks Governors for 'crippling' oversight role
Governors lose to Senators in a 5-0 football thrashing – PHOTOS, VIDEOS
