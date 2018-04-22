 Gov't will clear all arrears of medal winning athletes - Museveni - The Observer — Nigeria Today
Gov’t will clear all arrears of medal winning athletes – Museveni – The Observer

The Observer

Gov't will clear all arrears of medal winning athletes – Museveni
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has assured medal winning athletes that government will eventually clear their monthly stipend arrears that have accumulated over the years. Several athletes have been complaining that they have not been receiving their
