Gov't will clear all arrears of medal winning athletes - Museveni - The Observer — Nigeria Today

Gov’t will clear all arrears of medal winning athletes – Museveni – The Observer
|
The Observer
|
Gov't will clear all arrears of medal winning athletes – Museveni
The Observer
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has assured medal winning athletes that government will eventually clear their monthly stipend arrears that have accumulated over the years. Several athletes have been complaining that they have not been receiving their …
Uganda has great potential in sports
Government Committed to a Better sports Sector
MUSEVENI: Peace key to sports success
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!