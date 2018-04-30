Gowon bemoans wanton killings in Benue, other states — Nigeria Today

Gowon bemoans wanton killings in Benue, other states

Nigeria’s former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has decried the

mindless killing of innocent and armless Nigerians and other violent activities by

Boko Haram insurgents, herdsmen and others groups engaging in activities capable

of dissolving the corporate Nigeria.

Describing their activities as serious threat to national unity and man’s inhumanity

to fellow man, General Gowon maintained that Nigeria needed peace "so that all the

people can live and work together in the interest of one another and in the overall

interest of the country."

The former leader, who spoke when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Rochas

Okorocha at the Government House, Owerri, at the weekend, called for prayers so

that God could touch the hearts of all those perpetrating all these killings.

Positing that no situation was too difficult for God to change for better, the retired

army General averred: “God can touch one’s heart and change the person into

becoming a vessel of peace. My prayer for every Nigerian man is to live in harmony.

We would wish, every man and woman, and religious leaders to rally round and

assist in any way possible. Every one of us has a role to play not only the leaders.

That is why we seek for God’s intervention.”

He noted that “without peace we cannot go further. Let us continue to pray and do

whatever we can to achieve the peace we all desire. Your role and our collective role

is important.

"After the civil war from this town, Owerri, I visited Nsukka, Enugu, Abakeliki,

Umuahia and Onitsha. We were impressed with the way the children turned out to

welcome us. They were saying you are our parents, our leaders; please do not allow

any Nigerian child to suffer what we suffered.”

He added: “We are in Imo for the Nigeria Prayer rally, a prayer rally we have been

doing throughout the geopolitical zones or States. This time around it is for the

South-East zone to host the prayer rally and Imo is hosting us. Your Excellency, we

are grateful for the arrangements and support. We are impressed with your zeal and

passion for Christ, suing for peace which is what the country needs now.”

Responding, Governor Okorocha advised Nigerians to see the activities of groups

like Boko Haram and others as national problems or challenges that required all

hands to be on deck for solution, and should not be politicised for any reason.

According to him, those who have lost their lives in all these madness are people of

all ethnic groups, religions and perhaps political groups.

He said Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and political leanings, should come

up with ideas on how best to come out from these challenges and should stop

talking in a manner that tends to aggravate the problem.

Commending General Gowon for the visit, Okorocha submitted: “This gentleman is

84 years old. We will honour him in our state. We are happy that he is still looking

stronger and young. In the face of the crisis that we have today, he has continued to

pray. I do not know what would have happened to the Nigerian situation if prayers

like this is not going on over Nigeria. Thank God, in the face of these challenges, we

have men who are busy praying for the nation and her people."

