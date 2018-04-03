 Grace Ibru passes at 77 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Grace Ibru passes at 77

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Grace Ibru, described as the matriarch of the Ibru family, has passed after a brief illness. Confirming the death to Guardian, Goodie Ibru, the head of the family, asked that well-wishers pray for the family. Grace passed at the age of 77, following the deaths of the family patriarch Olorogun Michael Ibru, and former senator and first […]

The post Grace Ibru passes at 77 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.