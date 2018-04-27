GRAINS-Soymeal leads US soybean futures higher; corn, wheat rise too - Reuters — Nigeria Today

GRAINS-Soymeal leads US soybean futures higher; corn, wheat rise too – Reuters
|
Agriculture.com
|
GRAINS-Soymeal leads US soybean futures higher; corn, wheat rise too
Reuters
(Updates with closing prices, adds details). By Mark Weinraub. CHICAGO, April 27 (Reuters) – Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures jumped 1.7 percent on Friday, their fourth straight day of gains, on expectations that the United States will boost its …
Grain market week in review – April 27, 2018
Slow start for wheat
Wheat Gets Another Rally on Weather Concerns
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!