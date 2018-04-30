 Grange School rule Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club swimming - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Grange School rule Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club swimming – The Punch

Grange School, Ikeja, on Saturday won the secondary school category of the 3rd Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Swimming Gala. Grange, who won the primary school category on April 21, were steered to victory by Kishi Deji-Roberts, who amassed four gold to bag
