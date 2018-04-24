Graphene-reinforced concrete offers a stronger, more durable option — Nigeria Today

Graphene-reinforced concrete offers a stronger, more durable option

In a recent study, researchers describe how the composite material, fortified by graphene, is at least two times as strong and four times more water-resistant than conventional concrete and could make future construction more sustainable.

The post Graphene-reinforced concrete offers a stronger, more durable option appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

