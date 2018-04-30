Grasshoppers, Valiants suffer shock defeat — Nigeria Today

Grasshoppers, Valiants suffer shock defeat

Two leading teams in the women’s category – Imo Grasshoppers and Abia Valiants suffered shock defeats yesterday at the ongoing Prudent Energy Premier Handball League at the Abuja National Stadium.

Grasshoppers lost to Seasiders Babes of Lagos 23-30, while Edo Dynamos defeated Valiants 23-15. Both results have thrown the competition open and a new side could emerge the winner of the first phase on May 6.

The Seasiders Babes have now won three games out of four, while the victory of Grasshoppers could prove crucial. Dynamos were still in disbelief after beating Valiants but Coach Aaron Okogie said that it was a deserved win.

“We played well and we got the victory. Every team at this tournament wants to beat us but so far we have been strong even against the top teams and that is why we have been able to win three games out of four. We will continue to play well in the hope that we can go home with one of the top prizes,” Okogie added.

Seasiders’ coach, Bukola Duru said that the players’ ability to carry out the instructions dished out to them propelled the team to victory. She stated that the players were also determine to win the game knowing that a victory would throw the competition open and boost their chances of finishing tops.

“We talked to the players before the game on how to play against Grasshoppers and I am happy they listened. Determination also worked for them and we are working hard to win the championship. Successes like this will propel us to victory at the end of the second phase,” Duru added.

Also in the Women’s category, Defender Babes beat Katsina Queens 23-18, while Safety Babes defeated Owena Queens, 42-16. Katsina Queens and Owena Queens are still in search of their first win after four games.

In the men’s category, Lagos Seasiders defeated Owena King 26-24. Coach of Owena Kings, Tommy Olalude expressed optimism that his team would add to the one game it has won as the competition progress.

He, however, said that the Owena Queens have not had it good in the tournament because they were not in camp before the league commenced and that most of the players are still young.

I am optimistic that the male team will deliver despite losing three games narrowly and winning one. They have not been coming to competition due to paucity of funds but I am sure they will pick up some wins in the remaining seven games. Despite the hard times the Queens are also facing, I am sure they would not be relegated,” Olalude added.

The post Grasshoppers, Valiants suffer shock defeat appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

