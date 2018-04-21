Green party insists on Kaduna LG polls, wants fire at KADSIECOM investigated — Nigeria Today

Green party insists on Kaduna LG polls, wants fire at KADSIECOM investigated
The Green Party of Nigeria, GPN, has commiserated with the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, KADSIECOM, and Kaduna State government over the fire incident that was recorded at the KADSIECOM office Saturday, stating however that the local government elections should hold as scheduled. Kaduna State chairman of the party, Ahmed Mohammed Zagi, in a statement, […]
