Grindr admits to sharing user data — including HIV status — with third parties — Nigeria Today

Grindr admits to sharing user data — including HIV status — with third parties

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Not only has Grindr been sharing its users’ HIV status, but also its members’ “last tested date,” GPS data, phone ID, and email. The app recently admitted to sharing this information, but insists the data is encrypted.

The post Grindr admits to sharing user data — including HIV status — with third parties appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

