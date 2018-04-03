Grindr admits to sharing user data — including HIV status — with third parties — Nigeria Today

Grindr admits to sharing user data — including HIV status — with third parties

Not only has Grindr been sharing its users’ HIV status, but also its members’ “last tested date,” GPS data, phone ID, and email. The app recently admitted to sharing this information, but insists the data is encrypted.

The post Grindr admits to sharing user data — including HIV status — with third parties appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

