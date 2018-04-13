Grosser than ever, hot-air hand dryers spread fecal matter throughout buildings — Nigeria Today

Grosser than ever, hot-air hand dryers spread fecal matter throughout buildings

Choose paper towels and don’t touch any surface in the building, ever. University of Connecticut researchers found hot-air hand dryers spread feces particles, not only on hands but throughout entire buildings.

