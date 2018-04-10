Group charges police to arrest attackers of Atiku’s campaign office in Katsina — Nigeria Today

Group charges police to arrest attackers of Atiku’s campaign office in Katsina

The Atiku Care Foundation (ACF) has urged the Police to arrest the suspected political thugs who attacked the campaign office of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in Katsina State.

The attack on the Atiku presidential campaign office in Batagarawa council area, which occurred about 8pm on Saturday, saw items worth millions of naira destroyed.

About six vehicles parked in premises had their windscreens and other parts destroyed, while People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flags were pulled down and carted away.

It was learnt that the havoc was perpetrated while some PDP loyalists were having a meeting in the premises.

Although no life was lost, some PDP loyalists reportedly sustained injuries, while fleeing the office when the hoodlums started the mayhem.

The incident came some few hours after PDP Nothwest zonal rally in the state.

In a statement, the foundation alleged that the perpetrators were thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Its Media and Publicity Director for the Northwest zone, Jacob Onweju Dickson, quoted the Chairman, Ambassador Aliyu Ibn Abbas, as saying that it was barbaric for the thugs to attack innocent.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

