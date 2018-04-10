Group condemns recurring sexual abuse among girls-child — Nigeria Today

Group condemns recurring sexual abuse among girls-child

Girls and Youth Re-integration Network (GYRIN), an NGO, has decried the recurring sexual abuse among girl-children in the country.

It described such abuse as sad and a total deviation from the norms.

Ms Kehinde Awujoola, Founder of the NGO, said this while speaking with Newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

She noted that the ugly trend of the girl-child abuse must be arrested forthwith, adding that a nation with such menace will degenerate and alter the future of the girl-child.

Awujoola canvassed for capital punishment for perpetrators of such dastard act, suggesting that anyone caught with such act should be

sentenced to 10 years imprison with hard labour.

She condemned the recent abuse of a school-girl by her teacher in a school in Lagos State, stressing that such people posed threat to the country and their activities inimical to the teaching environment.

The founder of GYRIN called for vigilance in and around schools across the country, adding that many children have fallen victims of

such acts without the boldness to expose them.

She recommended measures to curtail such abuse, including thimperative to teach and talk to children about body at their

formative stage.

Awujoola said that the girls must be taught that some body parts are private and a no-go area for the opposite sex, which must not be

touched.

She said that the girl-child should know that no one should take pictures of their private parts including their relatives.

She called on parents to be vigilant and quickly respond when they notice any changes in their girl-child, advising that parents to take

up the responsibility of checking up their children and wards often.

