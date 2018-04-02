Group decries activities of `godfathers’ in Abia — Nigeria Today

Group decries activities of `godfathers’ in Abia

A group known as the Concerned Citizens for a Better Abia has blamed the developmental setback in Abia State to alleged activities of `godfathers’ in the state.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Dave Agwalla, made this known in Enugu on Monday while briefing newsmen at the end of a special prayer session for God’s intervention in the state.

“We call on our honest, patriotic leaders and the people of Abia to rise and condemn these acts and prevail on the leadership of the state to serve the people instead of godfathers.

“Abia must cease to be haven for godfathers and their cohorts.

“We encourage all Abians to be part of the solution by participating actively in the political process.

“We also request all Abians living outside the state to transfer their voter registration to the state within the time allowed to be able to vote for change in the state.

“We are determined to carry our good men and women along this time to achieve the desired and enduring change.

“Abia State must be given the right footing to take off. Enough of the mess and suffering,’’ Agwalla said.

Earlier, an elder statesman from the state, Dr James Onyike, in a speech entitled; `My Message for a Better Abia’, said that the founding fathers of the state were not happy on the “very slow pace’’ of development in Abia.

Onyike said that all the state’s contemporary especially in the South East were clear ahead of it.

According to him, there should be an avoidance of a system of political patronage that breeds irresponsibility and lack of concern for public interest.

“Political parties should get together and decide on a competent, consensus candidate, a man or woman of high achievement and integrity that can fast-track the economic transformation of the state on assumption of office,’’ he said.

The elder statesman urged the people of the state to ensure that a credible personality was elected in 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two hour intensive prayer was led by Bishop Ugo Wems of Resurrection Force Ministries International and some prominent elders from Abia State.

Scores of illustrious sons and daughters of the state at the event called on God to re-awaken the virtues and passion of political and community leaders for development of the state.

