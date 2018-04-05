 Group decries huge salary arrears owed media practitioners - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Group decries huge salary arrears owed media practitioners – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Group decries huge salary arrears owed media practitioners
The Eagle Online
The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights has decried the huge salary arrears owed private media practitioners and called for urgent measures to address it. The Executive Director, CASER, Frank Tietie, who made the call in a statement on
Can't pay your mortgage? Here's what to do and how to get help if you enter arrearsThe Sun
Gov't releases 40 million Ghana Cedis salary arrears for teachersGhana Broadcasting Corporation

all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.