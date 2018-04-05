Group decries huge salary arrears owed media practitioners - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Group decries huge salary arrears owed media practitioners – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Group decries huge salary arrears owed media practitioners
The Eagle Online
The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights has decried the huge salary arrears owed private media practitioners and called for urgent measures to address it. The Executive Director, CASER, Frank Tietie, who made the call in a statement on …
Can't pay your mortgage? Here's what to do and how to get help if you enter arrears
Gov't releases 40 million Ghana Cedis salary arrears for teachers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!