Group Endorses Atiku’s Presidential Bid — Nigeria Today

Group Endorses Atiku’s Presidential Bid

The Rebuild Nigeria Initiative Forum ‘ATIKU 2019’ has said that former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has the potential to bring Nigeria out of its present economic woes if elected President. The national president of Rebuild Nigeria Initiative, Asiwaju Frank Sheteolu Gomez, made this statement at the official launch and inauguration of the group in […]

