GTB eyes N205bn profit before tax - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

GTB eyes N205bn profit before tax – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
GTB eyes N205bn profit before tax
New Telegraph Newspaper
One of Nigeria's biggest banks, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), has said that it is targeting N205billion Profit Before Tax (PBT) in the 2018 financial year. The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, GTB, Mr. Segun Agbaje, disclosed this during …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!