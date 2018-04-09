GTB/Ogun Principal's Cup: Government warns against use of mercenaries - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

GTB/Ogun Principal’s Cup: Government warns against use of mercenaries – The Eagle Online
GTB/Ogun Principal's Cup: Government warns against use of mercenaries
The Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Afolabi Afuape, in a statement on Monday in Abeokuta, added that government would not hesitate to sanction any school which engages in using mercenaries. By The Eagle Online On Apr 9, 2018. Share. The Ogun State …
