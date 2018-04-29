GTBank food and drink fair 2018 holds — Nigeria Today

GTBank food and drink fair 2018 holds
About 150 food and confectionery business entrepreneurs will today, storm the GTBank Food and Drink Fair to showcase the uniqueness and richness of the Nigerian culture in the area of food. The annual fair, which holds at the spacious complex at Ligal Ayorinde, Water Corporation area of Oniru-Lekki environ, is expected to connect buyers with […]
