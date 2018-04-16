GTBank grows balance sheet by 3.9% — Agbaje - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

GTBank grows balance sheet by 3.9% — Agbaje – Vanguard
GTBank grows balance sheet by 3.9% — Agbaje
GUARANTY Trust Bank, GTBANK Plc has grown its balance sheet size by 3.9 percent in the financial year ended December 31, 2017. Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Segun Agbaje, disclosed this to stakeholders after the just concluded Annual General Meeting …
We Will Maintain Leadership Role In Banking Industry – Agbaje
