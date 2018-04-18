 GTBank To Hold 2018 Food And Drink Fair - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
GTBank To Hold 2018 Food And Drink Fair – Independent Newspapers Limited

Independent Newspapers Limited

GTBank To Hold 2018 Food And Drink Fair
The third edition of the Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Food and Drink Fair expected to bring together small businesses in Nigeria's food sector has been scheduled to hold between April 29-30 and May 1, 2018.. The fair, which is also expected to bring more
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

