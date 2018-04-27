 Guard Man And Friend’s Wife Turn Cemetery Into S2x Spa (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 27, 2018

A BULAWAYO couples marriage collapsed after the wife cheated with her husbands friend for five years. Njabulo Moyo decided to quit his 17-year-old marriage to Prisca Gumbo after his friend and former workmate Victor Sibanda started sleeping with Gumbo. Sibanda, who is married to Precious Moyo, allegedly turned his working space at Luveve Cemetery where […]

