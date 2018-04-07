Guardiola: City Are Not Ready To Be Champions — Nigeria Today

Guardiola: City Are Not Ready To Be Champions

Pep Guardiola says while his men have what it takes to be domestic champions, they are not ready to win the Champions League.

City’s performance in the UCL this season has been better than their previous outings, winning five group games and losing just one.

Their 4-0 first leg win over Basel in the last-16 continued their charge, despite losing 2-1 in the second leg.

Liverpool dealt them a 3-0 first leg quarterfinal blow on Wednesday and Guardiola expects his side to be better in the reverse fixture on Tuesday.

“From what I saw at Anfield, I think we’ve made a step forward in terms of personality to play these games,” he told a media conference on Friday.

“Last season I did not feel we were ready, right now I don’t feel we are ready, but we’ve made a step forward.

“We made a magnificent group stage and first game in Basel.

“We are still in the Champions League. Next Tuesday [against Liverpool] you will see a magnificent game.”

