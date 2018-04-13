Guardiola: City Are Not UCL Flops — Nigeria Today

Guardiola: City Are Not UCL Flops

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City’s run in UCL, which ended in the quarterfinals, does not make them flops.

The premier league leaders lost home and away to Liverpool to crash out 5-1 on aggregate at the second knockout stage.

Guardiola believes getting two goals disqualified over the two legs played a role in their exit.

“We scored two legal goals in two games and then, in Juventus v Real Madrid, you are talking penalty or no penalty,” he said. “In that competition, it counts a lot.

“We saw it in every round, the influence of the little details is so, so big. The quality of the teams is so, so big. We played a better competition this season in the Champions League and we’ll try to come back next season stronger to do well.

“But I don’t have the feeling that we missed out on what we wanted to do or that we failed. We did well.”

“If you judge results, okay: judge results,” he said. “But even after losing at Anfield, how we played against [Manchester] United was top. After losing to United, how we played against Liverpool was top.

“During the season, it has been like this. These are magnificent players. We are sad we went out of the Champions League, but it’s hard to take the way it happened.”

