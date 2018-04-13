Guardiola unsure over length of Aguero injury absence - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Guardiola unsure over length of Aguero injury absence – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Guardiola unsure over length of Aguero injury absence
Vanguard
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he does not know how long he will be without star striker Sergio Aguero. Guardiola-Aguero. Aguero will miss City's trip to Tottenham on Saturday after a challenge by Ashley Young in last weekend's …
Something sinister: a striker who is obsessed with scoring goals
Guardiola Rules Aguero, Stones Out; Wary Of “Fantastic” Spurs
Sergio Aguero's fitness concerns Pep Guardiola with Manchester City star out of Tottenham trip
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!