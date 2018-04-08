Gucci Mane Says He Invented Trap Music & Explains Exactly When — Nigeria Today

Gucci Mane Says He Invented Trap Music & Explains Exactly When

T.I. is on the record saying he invented trap music. Other folks think it was Jeezy.

Another Atlanta artist is now laying claim to the trap crown and providing the exact moment that he came up with the genre.

Here’s Gucci Mane:

“The Day I Invented Trap Music,” Gucci captioned in a Flashback Friday Photo.

The image has him standing beside a white hummer with icy neck and a white fur coat. It seems to be from around the time he dropped his 2005 debut album Trap House.

Do you buy Gucci Mane as the inventor of trap music?

