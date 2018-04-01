 Gudjohnsen: Iceland Going to Russia with 8000 Fans - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gudjohnsen: Iceland Going to Russia with 8000 Fans – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Guardian

Gudjohnsen: Iceland Going to Russia with 8000 Fans
THISDAY Newspapers
Former Iceland, Chelsea and Barcelona striker, Eidur Gudjohnsen, has revealed that when the Super Eagles line up to take on the European nation at the World Cup 2018, over 8,000 of their travelling fans from home will be in the stand drumming support
Iceland will beat Nigeria to second round ticket, says GudjohnsenGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.