 Gunman Accidentally Kills Woman, Injures Another at Funeral in Enugu — Nigeria Today
Gunman Accidentally Kills Woman, Injures Another at Funeral in Enugu

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

An alleged accidental shooting at a funeral which led to the death of a mourner and another injured on Saturday in Enugu, is now being investigated by the Enugu State Police Command as disclosed by the Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu. According to SP Ebere Amaraizu, the incident occurred at Amanato Mburumbu community in Nkanu … Continue reading “Gunman Accidentally Kills Woman, Injures Another at Funeral in Enugu”

