Gunmen Assassinate DPO In Rivers — Nigeria Today

Gunmen Assassinate DPO In Rivers
Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday assassinated the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Rumuolumeni Police Division, Kingsley Chukwuegu. LEADERSHIP gathered that late Chukwuegu, a Superintendent of Police (SP) was murdered when the gunmen invaded his residence in Rumuolumeni community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.
